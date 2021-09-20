Hong Kong Stocks Crash, Futures Slide As Markets Finally Freak Out About Evergrande Contagion Well, as we warned, the Evergrande contagion has finally arrived and with China closed for holiday traders are getting out while they can and where they can, and on Monday morning in Asia that means Hong Kong, where Evergrande - which is about to default - has crashed by another 13% this morning and is on track to close at its lowest market cap ever (to be expected ahead of a bankruptcy that will wipe out the equity).