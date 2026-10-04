Pituitary macaques, Baltic arming, useless Australia: morning coffee with EADaily

The last days have been marked by a number of demonstrations, rallies, protests. Among them were absolutely stupid ones that ended almost as soon as they started (an opposition rally in Georgia), small but meaningful ones (Berlin residents protested against the rearmament of Germany and military service), serious ones (several thousand people remain in a spontaneous tent camp near the government building of Madrid for the fifth day, seeking the adoption of a new housing decree).
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)
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