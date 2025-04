ES Futures-ICT Concepts (Levels for 4/28-5/2) E-mini S&P 500 Futures (Jun 2025) CME_MINI:ESM2025 FaithfulFollower Levels to observe for next week April 28 through May 2, 2025 Based on ICT concepts, There has been a change in the states of delivery (CISD) and Fair value gap (FVG) that has formed on the daily time frame.