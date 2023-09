Fani Willis Scolds Jim Jordan For 'Illegal Intrusion' Into Her Trump Hunt Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis (D) fired off a nastygram to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), who she says is trying to 'interfere with and obstruction [sic] this office's prosecution' of Donald Trump and 18 other defendants, after Jordan asked her to turn over all documents related to the case.