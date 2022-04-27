YM1! Dow completed short term cycle 5 wave + 3 wave retracement E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! dionvuletich Completed short term cycle Have to love the little green bars outside of the bollinger bands when you have a reason to go long I could probably find a harmonic in there, but no need as price swings and candlestick is saying it all Possibly heading into a longer term swing trade with nice R:R depending on where you put the stop, (Mine would be below the low of the last 2 days) Not advice, just my opinion on what I'm planning to do.