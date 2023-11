Check All That Apply: Artifice, Suppression, Deceit, Denial, Delusion Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog, Why does the phrase "bread and circuses" keep coming to mind? In my previous post, I asked Can We Reverse America's Distemper?, starting from the historical perspective of 50-year cycles of socio-economic cooperation and discord, a cycle documented by Peter Turchin.