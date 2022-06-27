FCB Inferno London and Virgin Group, in collaboration with LinkedIn and Made By Dyslexia, win Titanium Lion for “Dyslexic Thinking” CANNES, France, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCB Inferno London and Virgin Group, in collaboration with LinkedIn and Made By Dyslexia, have been awarded a Titanium Lion for their “Dyslexic Thinking” campaign at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity — one of only six awarded in the category, FCB Inferno’s first-ever Titanium Lion and the network’s fourth in three consecutive years.