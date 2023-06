Maté: Russiagate Prober Durham Neglected DNC Hack Claim, Despite Evidence It Too Was A Democrat Sham Authored by Aaron Maté via RealClear Wire, Special Counsel John Durham’s final report faults the FBI for opening the Trump-Russia collusion investigation on baseless grounds and relying on Hillary Clinton-funded material to pursue it, all while ignoring a warning that Clinton was plotting to frame Trump as a Russian asset.