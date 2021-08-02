Earnings Have To Grow At 3.8% In Perpetuity For Stock Prices To Make Sense In a world where an entire generation of traders is convinced that market moves are detached from fundamentals, cash flows and actual news and only the Fed's balance sheet matters (and they are not wrong; the Fed has indeed broken the "market" irreparably and nothing but the Fed's QE matters) SocGen's head of global asset allocation Alain Bokobza has taken a walk down financial memory lane to remind his readers that in the long run it's all about earnings, and long after the Fed has destroyed the monetary system with its murderous market manipulation, it will still be about earnings.