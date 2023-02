Koch Network Criticizes GOP For Nominating 'Bad Candidates,' Potentially Turning Against Trump 2024 Bid Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), A libertarian conservative group funded by billionaire Charles Koch has suggested that the next president should herald a “new chapter” for the United States while at the same time criticizing the Republican Party for nominating “bad candidates,” suggesting an opposition to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential bid.