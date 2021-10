McMaken: Three Reasons To Start Taking Secession Seriously Authored by Ryan McMaken via The Mises Institute, Last month, the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia released a new study which showed that, at least among those polled, “roughly 4 in 10 (41%) of Biden and half (52%) of Trump voters at least somewhat agree that it’s time to split the country, favoring blue/red states seceding from the union.