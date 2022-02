George Soros Outlines Dangers Posed By CCP Authoritarian Rule In 2022 Authored by Michael Washburn via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The year 2022 will be a turning point where much of the world will pivot sharply in the direction of either authoritarianism and repression or openness, and events in China will play a decisive role, said billionaire financier George Soros at a virtual event hosted by the Hoover Institution think tank on Jan.