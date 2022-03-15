nasdaq try touch 13700 then EMA200 daily E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 these days Nasdaq move very bad , we still believe Nasdaq (if bad news not come) must touch EMA200 daily (big orange line) area technical say = buy Nasdaq in 15min chart deep with SL in low and hold it minimum 10 day to high ,,, soon or late nasdaq will back to high !!!!!! ALERT= now Nasdaq going up , don't pick reverse sell , Nasdaq can fly up wild, don't allow you close sell !!! understand? ALERT= break red trendline is powerful buy signal to high, 16000 area good luck .