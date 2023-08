SPY ES GamePlan ! Sunday- Monday Aug 28 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES CME_MINI:ES1! MPWRTRADES SPY ES GamePlan ! Sunday- Monday Aug 28 ES Long Above 4429 Short Below 4389 but looking to take the 78 short ! under 4415! Tight risk at 4416! MpowerTrades Daily Trading Outlook - Aug 28 Hello Traders, As we gear up for the trading day on Monday, August 28th, we're here to provide you with insights and expectations for SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) trading.