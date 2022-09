"The Straw That breaks The Market's Back": The Fed Must Do $3.9 Trillion In QT To Control Inflation. Which It Can't Possibly Do Starting with first principles, there is one thing that almost all traders can agree on and it is that, sooner or later, the Fed tightening cycle will spark another financial crisis and market crash, something which we reminded readers in early 2022: Remember, every Fed tightening cycle ends in disaster and then, much more Fed easing pic.