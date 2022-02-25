After more than a decade away, NBC’s Law & Order returned on Thursday night with an episode in which returning favorites and new characters came together to solve a high-profile case.
Популярные статьи
- Vikings: Valhalla Recap: A New Streaming Home Brings a New Era — Grade the Netflix Series' Premiere
- Killing Eve's Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer Preview the Final Season — Plus, Is an Eve and Villanelle Romance Doomed?
- Black Comedians Roundtable: Amanda Seales, J.B. Smoove, Nicole Byer and Others Open Up About Healing Through Laughter, Trailblazers and More