Paramount+ Takes To The Skies At Vivid Sydney 2022Paramount+ Partners With Vivid Sydney 2022 To Bring The Southern-Hemisphere's Biggest Ever Drone Light Show, Down Under SYDNEY, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's a bird! It's a plane! It's 600 drones set to light up Sydney Harbour this May! Paramount+ is buzzing with excitement, to be taking to the skies on Sunday, 29 May (AEST) to deliver audiences the Southern Hemisphere's biggest ever drone show as part of the Vivid Sydney 2022 program.