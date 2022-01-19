Supreme Court Rejects Trump Request To Block Release Of Jan 6 Records With only Justice Clarence Thomas publicly dissenting, the US Supreme Court ruled against former President Trump, rejecting the former president’s claims of executive privilege and refused to stop the National Archives from turning over four tranches of Trump presidential records to the January 6 Committee The National Archives can now turn over about 800 pages of material, including visitor and call logs, emails, draft speeches and handwritten notes.