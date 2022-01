Durham Court Filing Reveals DOJ Inspector General Horowitz Withheld Key Evidence From Special Counsel Authored by Jeff Carlson and Hans Mahncke via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), A new court filing by special counsel John Durham reveals that Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General Michael Horowitz concealed crucial information from Durham in connection with the ongoing prosecution of Michael Sussmann, a former attorney to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.