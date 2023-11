China Picks 50 Developers For $138 Billion Gambit To Stem Real Estate Crisis On Sunday we noted that Beijing would be employing several schemes to try and put a floor under its spiraling property crisis - chief among them, providing at least 1 trillion yuan (US$137 billion) in low-cost financing to renovate urban villages and build new, affordable housing (which, according to Bloomberg's Ye Xie, George Lei and Henry Ren, might not be enough).