China Introduces "Xi Jinping Thought" Into School Curriculum For All Age Groups While Beijing is busy dismantling its crony capitalism socialism with Chinese characteristics socio-economic system, as it unveils new crackdowns, rules and quasi nationalizations against its most successful private (but not for long) industries every day, China is also putting the communist propaganda into overdrive and is set to educate its youth on the version of “Marxist belief” espoused by its president by infusing “Xi Jinping Thought” into the national curriculum, its ministry of education announced last week.