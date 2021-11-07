TradingView

sell pinbar on nasdaq daily chart can start down trend E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 nasdaq easily can mini crash to 15750( we will buy there) ,for buy dont hurry up , wait big support area near 15750 (sell near 16500 fibo 161% posible but need SL =150 wait time=10 day trailstop=80 ) soon or late nasdaq 99% will touch this big support in 15700(green arrow show buylimit place with sl=80 tp=high) note= 50% before mini crash, nasdaq can go to 16500 then start down trend , if you will sell 100% put SL on last high ,never remove it ok? dont close it sooner than 15750 (can take 7-8 day if you have old sell , close them above 16200 or hedge them COT data , net open order by larg banks(CFD main broker) and big fund money managers https://prnt.

