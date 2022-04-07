Politpres

5 Dangerous Types Of The Politics Of Procrastination!

Why do so many, elected officials, and public leaders, seem to procrastinate, when, quality, well — considered, strategic, actions, are needed, necessary, and, clearly, indicated? While, clearly, the usual dangers of procrastination, make matters, worse (at least, often, potentially), when people, in positions of power and influence, proceed, in this manner, it often, creates additional hazards, and dangers, with potentially, dangerous, ramifications! After, over four decades of involvement, in many areas, related to leadership, as well as working on many political campaigns, there are, at — least, five dangerous types, of this, politics, of polarization, etc.

