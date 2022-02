S&P With more downside coming E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! ismartinvesting ok so earnings are coming in and were looking good, weve got prices down but yet the S&P is still slightly inflated looking for about 3900 to 4001 for a solid turn around and that would match up with the trend line before the 2020 crash.