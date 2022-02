GOLD FUTURES-W1/D1-PIVOT LEVEL @ 1'919 GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! Ironman8848 WEEKLY (W1) In a broading sideways price action (1677-1919) and under the influence of a DOUBLE BOTTOM IN PROGRESS ( see related ideas below) Currently above the clouds with a Lagging line above the clouds too ! Global weekly picture is positive, calling for a test of the former high @ 1'919 which should be seen as a KEY PIVOT LEVEL for the next move.