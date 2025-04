Flow State Strategy Micro E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average Index Futures CBOT_MINI:MYM1! jamellramsay Price behaves like a single organism that moves in cyclical, parabolic patterns: from Higher Highs (HH) to Higher Lows (HL) to Higher Highs again, and from Lower Highs (LH) to Lower Lows (LL) to Lower Highs.