"We're Raising A Generation Of Complete F**king Pu$$ies" - Kid Rock & Carlson Crush Cancel Culture & Corporate America's Political Correctness Kid Rock has morphed over the past few years from a famous musician to a cultural icon, unapologetically pro-America ('Fuck yeah!') and pro-Trump and that makes him a fascinating character to sit down with Tucker Carlson to discuss everything from cancel culture to his friendship with former President Trump and his hopes for a better America.