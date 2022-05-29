Zero Hedge

3 подписчика

Nancy Pelosi's Husband Arrested For Misdemeanour DUI

Nancy Pelosi's Husband Arrested For Misdemeanour DUI

Nancy Pelosi's Husband Arrested For Misdemeanour DUI The bear market has taken its toll on the richest "husband" in US Congress: as first reported by TMZ, Paul Pelosi - husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - perhaps best known for putting on massive call option trades in names like Google, Micron, Roblox, Disney which are now massively underwater, was arrested at 11:44pm on Saturday night in Napa County and booked hours later into jail on two counts - driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх