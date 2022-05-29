Nancy Pelosi's Husband Arrested For Misdemeanour DUI The bear market has taken its toll on the richest "husband" in US Congress: as first reported by TMZ, Paul Pelosi - husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - perhaps best known for putting on massive call option trades in names like Google, Micron, Roblox, Disney which are now massively underwater, was arrested at 11:44pm on Saturday night in Napa County and booked hours later into jail on two counts - driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.