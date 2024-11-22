journal 11 E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI:NQ1! WinWithMello November 22 monthly bullish , weekly bullish , daily bullish , there is a easy 15min structure with equal lows im expecting these to get purged during London before we continue higher , following the same scenario , we get in once the buyside is taken out then we catch 2-3 am zone or 10-11 zone only when a breaker is formed , honestly feel good journaling has really kept my emotions in check not being excited when winning and not doubting myself when a loss incurs lets just keep duplicating this to end the year stronger i am grateful for the losses because they've brought me here .