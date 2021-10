ZC long above 540$ CORN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT:ZC1! YevheniiZakhachenko I will buy corn futurese higher 540$, because this is very strong level and above this price everybody who sell from this level will close their short possision ("bears" will lose money higher this price) and all bulls start open their long possision so it should give us some impuls.