Apple Loses All After Hours Gains, Slides After Warning Supply Constraints Will Cost $4-$8 Billion Update (5:45pm EDT): Just when it seemed that AAPL stock would provide the much needed pillar of support to offset the tumbling AMZN and keep the Nasdaq from plunging tomorrow, with its stock initially jumping after hours, AAPL has since sunk, fading an $8 AH gain and dropping as much as 6% to $152, after it warned on the earnings call that supply constraints would cost the company $4 billion to $8 billion in the current quarter, casting a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported.