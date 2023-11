Nasdaq Futes - You Wanted a Dip For That 'Santa Rally,' Aye? E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI_DL:NQ1! LordWrymouth The equities markets have spent the last three months liquidating bulls, and then liquidating bears, and then liquidating bulls, because the markets are primarily a scam for big money to sell options and have them expire worthless.