China New Credit Data Is A Disappointing Mess, Sparking Speculation Of QE Two weeks ago, when the world was still enamored with Jim Cramer's idiotic idea that Chinese stonks can magically double in just a few weeks simply because Beijing had some soothing words to say and because when it comes to greater fools, China has more than anyone else, and when Goldman laughably upgraded Chinese stocks after the 30% runup had already taken place,we warned that the party was about to end.