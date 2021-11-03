smi.media

The EP against the EC: a political coup is possible in the European Union

МОСКВА, 04 ноября 2021, Институт РУССТРАТ. The European Parliament has filed a lawsuit against the European Commission in the EU Court of Justice for not activating the regulation on punishment for violations of the rule of law in EU member states.

