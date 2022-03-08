Russia "Weaponizes Energy", Warns It Could Cut Off European Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream 1 At a moment the Biden White House is coming under bipartisan pressure to end Russian oil imports as a 'nuclear option' retribution for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow for the first time hinted that it's ready to use its own energy weapon, after Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Monday Russia could take the drastic action of cutting natural gas supplies to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.