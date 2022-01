CCP Expels 1st Official For Being Too Rich & Corrupt As Xi Pushes "Common Prosperity" Crackdown President Xi's "Common Prosperity" crackdown has finally ensnared a CCP official who allegedly participated in the "disorderly expansion of capital" by taking bribes, abusing his official power, and other violations of his "official duties" - violations that happen to be not just common, but absolutely essential to the Chinese economy, where connections to the government often leads to economic power.