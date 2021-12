[CES 2022] MicroEJ’s Open Virtual Container Technology Platform Becomes Defacto Standard For Industrial & Consumer Electronics Design, Powering The IoT Revolution From SmartWatches To Micro-Satellites! The Android Alternative For IoT [or] Similar To Android’s “Write Once, Deploy Anywhere” For The IoT World 100+ Million MicroEJ-powered Smart Edge Devices Sold Support For All Major ARM Chips (MediaTek, NXP, Qualcomm, Sony, ST…) BOSTON, Dec.