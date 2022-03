break low can crash dow to 30.000 E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 on 1 hour chart , dow reach fibo 61% and i belivel dow have buy now !!! to red trend line and green fibo 61% =34400 but on bad news ,if low break ,dow can crash to 29700(buylimit place) support advice = above low, looking for buy with SL= last low ,,, try hold it 10-15 day minimum to 34400 if low break, dont inter sell , wait buy pinbar comes on 60-240-1440 min chart if you have old buys,,,100% put hedge sellstop in low.