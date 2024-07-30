TradingView
Euribor cycle analysis

Euribor cycle analysis THREE MONTH EURO (EURIBOR) FUTURES ICEEUR_DLY:I1! Lm424LRs8CNEAk You know fiat currencies that are not pegged to anything they say but is it really true… Isn't fiat tied to the people in dept, families with mortgages, isn't that what keeps it stable, right? If this is correct, doesn't that mean that in the big picture, the interest rate cycle is all that matters if you want to understand the economy.

