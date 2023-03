Trading Plan 31/3/2023 CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) MYX:FCPO1! POKSAWSAW Main Trend: Sideways Short Term Trend :Bullish Trading Plan: • Short – o If price break below P, TP1:3735 TP2:3712 SL:3770 o If price gap up but fail to break R2, TP1:3800 TP2:3760 SL:3900 • Long – o If price supported above 3760 TP1:3835 TP2:3880 SL:3735 Disclaimer: This is just my IDEA on the market, not a suggestion to open any trade.