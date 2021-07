Getty Image Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce revealed the correct way to pronounce his last name in a Barstool Sports podcast His Chiefs teammates made jokes on Twitter about Kelce never correcting their mispronunciation of his last name Read more NFL news here If you have ever watched a Kansas City Chiefs football game, you have definitely heard something along the lines of, “Mahomes to Kelce for the touchdown!” But chances are, the announcer mispronounced Travis Kelce’s last name.