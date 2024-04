Palmer Luckey's Anduril & General Atomics Selected By USAF For Next Round Of AI Drone Program The US Air Force's hot pursuit of drone wingmen, known as collaborative combat aircraft, flying alongside piloted stealth fighter jets such as the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II and Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, is a major effort to modernize its fleet and advance defensive and offensive capabilities in a world erupting into chaos.