Alphabet Explodes 7% Higher After Beating Estimates Across The Board, 20-For-One Stock Split Heading into today's post-market earnings juggernaut, which includes EA, SBUX, PYPL, GM, and others, the one company investors were most focused on was Google, pardon Alphabet, the third largest US company by market cap As Bloomberg writes in its preview, investors will be laser focused on progress in Alphabet’s Google Cloud segment.