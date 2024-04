Musk Funds National Signature Campaign In Support Of First Amendment Since acquiring the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk has been on a 'free speech' crusade against leftist corporate media, dark money propping up progressive fact-checkers, taxpayer-funded non-governmental organizations working under the guise of defending free speech, woke corporations, the censorship-complex blob, and rogue elites and progressive lawmakers who push dystopic agendas to undermine the First Amendment.