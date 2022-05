DAX 4 hour : as predict before , dax,dow,fly up going to 14800 DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 dax upper target is 14800 (fibo 61% daily) strongly advice dont pick reverse sell dax easily can back to high 16000, ,instead looking for buy in deep (after pinbar comes on high time chart, pick buy) we can pick sell in 14500(gap cash phisical xetra dax DEU40 ) and EMA200 daily and 14800 (SL=40 point trailstop=40 tp=120) if you have old sell , close it near 14400 good luck , keep monitor AC indicator on dax on 4hour i will update my chart per morning .