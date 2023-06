Actor Jim Caviezel Says Movie Exposing Child Sex Trafficking Is 'Huge Weapon Against Evil' Via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Jim Caviezel, a Christian actor of “The Passion of the Christ” fame, said he wants his upcoming thriller “Sound of Freedom” to shed light on the reality of child sex trafficking in the United States and warn parents of what he called a “pedophile agenda” that has been pushed for decades.