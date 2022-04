DOWJONES 4 hour : dont fear pick buy above 33000 and hold it E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 today nasdaq push index down , mst powerfull place ( next low) can be in 33000 , after buy DONT CLOSE IT SOON , TRY HOLD IT 15-20 DAY minimum to 34400 EMA200 daily will touch soon or late !!! for safe buy , after 33000 touch , you can wait Pinbar comes on 1hour or 4hour , or daily chart or in 15min chart , dow break last trendline to up good luck , if you have old buys , dont fear on dow daily chart trend is UP , it will fly up soon .