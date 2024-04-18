OilPrice
Petrobras’ Amazon Drilling Plan Faces Growing Opposition From Locals

While Petrobras is touting a potential start to drilling in an environmentally sensitive area offshore the mouth of the Amazon River, indigenous communities are increasingly opposing the exploration plans of Brazil’s state-owned oil giant, which has yet to receive an all-clear license to drill, Reuters reports, citing interviews with locals and memos and documents it has reviewed.

