Watch: NY Anti-Trump Prosecutor Pleads The 5th As House GOP Probes Links To Biden DOJ House GOP investigators are investigating several individuals related to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's case against former President Trump, including one top prosecutor who was previously a senior DOJ official during the Biden administration, and a 2023 video of another prosecutor pleading the 5th (privilege against self-incrimination) when asked if he broke any laws while investigating President Trump.