Previewing The "Pivotal" August CPI Report: Expect A Miss. A 7-Handle Likely Sees A Very Strong Rally Ahead of tomorrow's CPI print, Wall Street is split between those who say tomorrow's inflation data is fully priced in and won't have an impact on either stocks or the Fed which won't ease until the breadth of price increases comes closer to the Fed’s 2% goal, and those who - echoing recent comments from the Fed - believe that the CPI is all that matters for the Fed's upcoming rate decision, even though odds of a 75bps rate hike in two weeks time are just over 90%.